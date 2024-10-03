…will be the photo that encapsulates the horror of Helene and how this storm captured the innocence of Appalachia. I can’t look at this photo without crying for those suffering.

Found here on X

My family lives in a county that was devastated by Helene. Please pray for the victims and the rescuers. If you are looking for ways to help where funds will 100% benefit those families destroyed by the storm:

Checks can be mailed to Blowing Rock First Baptist with the memo line flagged for Helene victims: PO Box 3 Blowing Rock, NC 28605

Or you can make donations online via Alliance Bible Fellowship.

