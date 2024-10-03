…will be the photo that encapsulates the horror of Helene and how this storm captured the innocence of Appalachia. I can’t look at this photo without crying for those suffering.
My family lives in a county that was devastated by Helene. Please pray for the victims and the rescuers. If you are looking for ways to help where funds will 100% benefit those families destroyed by the storm:
Checks can be mailed to Blowing Rock First Baptist with the memo line flagged for Helene victims: PO Box 3 Blowing Rock, NC 28605
Or you can make donations online via Alliance Bible Fellowship.
I'm so relieved you and your family are safe. The images of destruction that are emerging from the scene are apocalyptic. So many families suffering so much loss... and in the face of this tragedy, FEMA says they don't have enough money to manage the disaster. Katrina, Lahaina, and now Helene. If the people of the US aren't now awake to the fact that their government hates them and wants to rob them and then kill them, I don't know what it would take.
Good thing I checked. It’s done now. God bless the good people in the Appalachians. 🙏🏻💪🤝